Grass Valley weather: Streak of highs in low 90s to continue

The extreme heat has left, though temperatures in the 90s are here to stay, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.

Sunny skies are in the forecast through Thursday.

Saturday’s high will reach 93, and July Fourth’s will hit 91. Lows will land at 64 both nights.

Look for highs of 91 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday’s high will climb to 92. Lows will be in the mid-60s through midweek.