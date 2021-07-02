Grass Valley weather: Streak of highs in low 90s to continue
The extreme heat has left, though temperatures in the 90s are here to stay, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.
Sunny skies are in the forecast through Thursday.
Saturday’s high will reach 93, and July Fourth’s will hit 91. Lows will land at 64 both nights.
Look for highs of 91 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday’s high will climb to 92. Lows will be in the mid-60s through midweek.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Streak of highs in low 90s to continue
The extreme heat has left, though temperatures in the 90s are here to stay, the National Weather Service said.