Grass Valley weather: Still hot, with highs to slowly drop

Temperatures will slowly trend downward this week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the weekend.

Today and Tuesday’s highs will reach 94. Lows will land in the mid-60s both nights.

Highs will get to 93 on Wednesday, 91 on Thursday, and 92 on Friday. Lows will be in the mid- to low 60s all three nights.

Expect highs of 91 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday.