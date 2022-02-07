Grass Valley weather: Spring temps are here
Today will be the coldest day this week, with highs peaking at 76 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 67. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will climb to 72, with lows settling at 45 that night.
Wednesday’s high will top out at 76, Thursday’s will make it to 75, and Friday’s will reach 70. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will hit 71, and Sunday’s will get to 70.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Spring temps are here
Today will be the coldest day this week, with highs peaking at 76 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.