Grass Valley weather: Spring temps are here

Today will be the coldest day this week, with highs peaking at 76 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 67. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 72, with lows settling at 45 that night.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 76, Thursday’s will make it to 75, and Friday’s will reach 70. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will hit 71, and Sunday’s will get to 70.