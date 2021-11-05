Grass Valley weather: Sporadic rain over next few days
The rain will be off and on over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.
There’s a 30% chance of showers after noon Saturday. Under a tenth of an inch is possible. Highs will climb to 52, with lows dropping to 37 that night. Rain chances dip to 20% before midnight.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will hit 52, with lows landing at 35.
There’s a 20% chance of showers after noon Monday, with showers likely after midnight. Highs will hit 52, and lows will settle at 42.
Showers are possible Tuesday (high of 49) and Wednesday (high of 56). Veterans Day will be mostly sunny, with highs around 61.
