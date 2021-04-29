Grass Valley weather: Somewhat cooler temps for weekend
Grass Valley will have a slight dip in temperatures for the weekend before highs return to the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 80. Lows will drop to 54 tonight.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs also hitting 80. Lows will settle around 50 that night.
Saturday will bring highs of 76, and Sunday’s will climb to 75. Lows will bottom out around 50 both nights. It’ll be sunny both days.
The work week will be sunny through at least Wednesday. Monday’s highs will reach 79, Tuesday’s will top out at 80 and Wednesday’s will hit 83.
