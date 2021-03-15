Grass Valley weather: Snow to give way to sunshine
The chance of snow showers today will give way to a couple of sunny days before rain chances return in time for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Snow showers are likely in Grass Valley before 11 a.m. today, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Highs will hit 41, dropping to 27 tonight.
Look for sunny skies Tuesday, with highs around 50. Lows will dip to 30 that night.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 55. It’ll be mostly cloudy that night, when lows will bottom out around 38.
Thursday will bring a 50% chance of rain and highs around 52. Rain is likely that night, with lows dropping to 40.
There’s a chance of showers Friday, and a slight chance of showers Saturday. Highs will reach 51 and 53 over those two days.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around 54.
