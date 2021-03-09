Grass Valley weather: Snow possible tonight, Wednesday

Colder weather will stick around for another day in Grass Valley — with snow a possibility — before giving way to warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

There’s an 80% chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. today, though little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 46. Precipitation chances rise to 90% tonight, when lows will drop to 31. Under a half inch of snow is possible.

An inch of snow is possible Wednesday, when highs will climb to 42. More rain and snow is forecast that night, when lows will creep down to 28, though no accumulation is expected.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 48. Lows will dip to 32 that night.

Looks for sunny skies and highs around 58 on Friday, with lows dropping to 33 that night.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 58 and lows at 36.

There’s a slight chance of showers Sunday, when highs will reach 56. Lows will bottom out around 34 that night.