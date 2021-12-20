Grass Valley weather: Snow possible on Christmas

If forecasts hold steady, it could snow in Grass Valley on Christmas, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 48 today, with clouds growing throughout the day. Lows will drop to 34.

Rain is expected after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 7 to 16 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain could fall. Lows will drop to 39 that night. Another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is forecast.

More rain is expected Wednesday and that night. Highs will climb to 47, and lows will settle at 41.

Look for another day of rain on Thursday. Highs will hit 45, and lows will land at 33.

There’s a chance of snow before 10 a.m. Friday, then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by rain. Highs will top out at 39, with lows dropping to 33.

Rain and snow are likely on Christmas Day. Highs will reach 39, with lows dipping to 32.

More snow is forecast for Sunday.