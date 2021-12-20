Grass Valley weather: Snow possible on Christmas
If forecasts hold steady, it could snow in Grass Valley on Christmas, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 48 today, with clouds growing throughout the day. Lows will drop to 34.
Rain is expected after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 7 to 16 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain could fall. Lows will drop to 39 that night. Another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is forecast.
More rain is expected Wednesday and that night. Highs will climb to 47, and lows will settle at 41.
Look for another day of rain on Thursday. Highs will hit 45, and lows will land at 33.
There’s a chance of snow before 10 a.m. Friday, then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by rain. Highs will top out at 39, with lows dropping to 33.
Rain and snow are likely on Christmas Day. Highs will reach 39, with lows dipping to 32.
More snow is forecast for Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User