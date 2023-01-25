Evening snow on a barn in Grass Valley

Evening snow on a barn in Grass Valley.

 Submitted by Lina Restrepo

Grass Valley could see snow showers Monday, according to the National Weather Service. While the area is expecting a dry week, a chance of rain and snow showers moves in Sunday, becoming a chance of snow showers Sunday night after 11 p.m. Chance continue Monday and Monday night, the weather service said.

Today, however, should be sunny with a high of 60. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes north in the afternoon.