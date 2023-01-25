Grass Valley could see snow showers Monday, according to the National Weather Service. While the area is expecting a dry week, a chance of rain and snow showers moves in Sunday, becoming a chance of snow showers Sunday night after 11 p.m. Chance continue Monday and Monday night, the weather service said.
Today, however, should be sunny with a high of 60. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes north in the afternoon.
Tonight should be clear with a low of 39. East northeast wind of 7 to 9 mph can be expected.
Thursday should also be sunny and clear, with a high near 61 and low around 36. East wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes north in the afternoon.
Friday is another sunny day with a high near 54. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 33. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday is the last sunny day of the week, with a high near 52. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 34.
Sunday sees a chance of rain and snow showers return to the forecast. The day and night will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 and low around 28.
Monday see's a slight chance of snow showers, according to the weather service. The day should be partly sunny while the night should be partly cloudy, with a high near 40 and low around 24.