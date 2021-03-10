Grass Valley weather: Snow is here!

One to 2 inches of snow is expected today in Grass Valley, with the snow tapering off tonight, the National Weather Service said.

The chance of precipitation today is 90%. Highs will reach 41, and winds will climb to between 7 and 9 mph.

Precipitation chances drop to 50% tonight, when lows will dip to 27. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 47. There’s a 20% chance of rain, with under a tenth of an inch possible.

Lows will drop to 31 that night.

It’ll be sunny Friday. Highs will reach 56, and lows will drop to around 31 that night.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 56, and lows dropping to 36 that night.

There’s a chance of rain on Sunday, with highs around 53. Lows will bottom out around 34.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 50. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow. Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs around 54.