Grass Valley weather: Snow forecast for Christmas
Under a half-inch of snow is forecast for Grass Valley on Christmas, the National Weather Service said.
Rain is expected today through the weekend.
Highs will reach 47 today, with 9 to 15 mph winds, and 22 mph gusts. Between a half- and three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall. Lows will drop to 43 tonight. Another three-quarters to an inch of rain is forecast.
One to 2 inches of rain is expected Thursday, with another three-quarters to an inch that night. Highs will climb to 47, and lows will land at 37. Winds will be between 14 to 17 mph that day, and 13 to 18 mph that night.
Rain is expected Friday, with rain and snow late that night, with little to no accumulation forecast. Highs will get to 43. Lows will settle around 34.
Christmas will bring rain and snow before 11 a.m., with rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow afterward. Highs will reach 38, and lows will drop to 31.
Snow is likely Sunday, with heavy snow late that night. Highs will hit 38, with lows dipping to 31.
Look for rain and snow Monday, and snow on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Snow forecast for Christmas
Under a half-inch of snow is forecast for Grass Valley on Christmas, the National Weather Service said.