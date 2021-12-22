Grass Valley weather: Snow forecast for Christmas

Under a half-inch of snow is forecast for Grass Valley on Christmas, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is expected today through the weekend.

Highs will reach 47 today, with 9 to 15 mph winds, and 22 mph gusts. Between a half- and three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall. Lows will drop to 43 tonight. Another three-quarters to an inch of rain is forecast.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected Thursday, with another three-quarters to an inch that night. Highs will climb to 47, and lows will land at 37. Winds will be between 14 to 17 mph that day, and 13 to 18 mph that night.

Rain is expected Friday, with rain and snow late that night, with little to no accumulation forecast. Highs will get to 43. Lows will settle around 34.





Christmas will bring rain and snow before 11 a.m., with rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow afterward. Highs will reach 38, and lows will drop to 31.

Snow is likely Sunday, with heavy snow late that night. Highs will hit 38, with lows dipping to 31.

Look for rain and snow Monday, and snow on Tuesday.