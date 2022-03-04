Grass Valley weather: Snow expected tonight

One to 2 inches of snow could fall tonight, though sunny skies with highs in the 60s will return next week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with under a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Highs will reach 54, with lows dipping to 31 tonight. One to 2 inches of snow could fall.

There’s a chance of snow showers Saturday before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers. Under an inch of new accumulation is possible. Highs will climb to 45, with lows dropping tot 28 that night.

It’ll be sunny Sunday through Thursday.

Highs will reach 54 on Sunday, 60 on Monday, 62 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, and 63 on Thursday.