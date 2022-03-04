Grass Valley weather: Snow expected tonight
One to 2 inches of snow could fall tonight, though sunny skies with highs in the 60s will return next week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with under a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Highs will reach 54, with lows dipping to 31 tonight. One to 2 inches of snow could fall.
There’s a chance of snow showers Saturday before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers. Under an inch of new accumulation is possible. Highs will climb to 45, with lows dropping tot 28 that night.
It’ll be sunny Sunday through Thursday.
Highs will reach 54 on Sunday, 60 on Monday, 62 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, and 63 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Snow expected tonight
One to 2 inches of snow could fall tonight, though sunny skies with highs in the 60s will return next week, the National Weather Service said.