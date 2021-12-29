Grass Valley weather: Snow ends today
The snow is expected to move on today, leaving sunny to mostly sunny days with highs in the 40s until next week, the National Weather Service said.
Snow is forecast before 7 a.m. today, with rain and snow afterward. One to 3 inches could fall. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph, with 18 mph gusts. Highs will reach 37, with lows dropping to 28.
Rain and snow is expected to end by 7 p.m.
Thursday (high of 44) and Friday (high of 42) will be mostly sunny, with lows both nights dipping to the mid- to upper 20s.
New Year’s Day (high of 44) and Sunday (high of 47) will be sunny. Lows will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hover in the mid-40s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Snow ends today
The snow is expected to move on today, leaving sunny to mostly sunny days with highs in the 40s until next week, the National Weather Service said.