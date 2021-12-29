Grass Valley weather: Snow ends today

The snow is expected to move on today, leaving sunny to mostly sunny days with highs in the 40s until next week, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is forecast before 7 a.m. today, with rain and snow afterward. One to 3 inches could fall. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph, with 18 mph gusts. Highs will reach 37, with lows dropping to 28.

Rain and snow is expected to end by 7 p.m.

Thursday (high of 44) and Friday (high of 42) will be mostly sunny, with lows both nights dipping to the mid- to upper 20s.

New Year’s Day (high of 44) and Sunday (high of 47) will be sunny. Lows will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s.





Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hover in the mid-40s.