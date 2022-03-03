Grass Valley weather: Snow could start Friday night

Less than an inch of snow could fall Friday night, with another half-inch on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds will grow today. Highs will reach 62, with lows dipping to 42 tonight. There’s a 30% chance of showers tonight.

Showers are likely Friday, with thunderstorms a possibility after 1 p.m. There’s a 60% chance of rain, with between a quarter- and half-inch forecast. Highs will climb to 53. Lows will drop to 31 that night, when an inch of snow is possible.

Snow showers are possible Saturday morning, with rain showers that afternoon. Under a half-inch of snow is forecast. Highs will reach 45, and lows will settle at 29 that night.

It’ll be sunny Sunday through Wednesday.

Highs will reach 53 on Sunday, 62 on Monday, 60 on Tuesday, and 57 on Wednesday.