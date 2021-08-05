Grass Valley weather: Smokey skies in forecast
Grass Valley can expect smokey skies for the next few days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 84. Winds will reach 11 mph this afternoon. There will be areas of smoke after 11 p.m., with lows dipping to 61.
More smoke is expected Friday and Friday night. Highs will reach 92, with lows dropping to 65 that night.
Patchy smoke is forecast for Saturday. Highs will hit 93. Lows will settle around 63.
Sunday through Wednesday should be sunny.
Sunday’s high will climb to 89, Monday’s will reach 87, Tuesday’s will hit 90, and Wednesday’s will make it to 94. Lows will settle in the mid-60s Sunday through Tuesday.
