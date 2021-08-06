Grass Valley weather: Smoke will linger until Sunday, then sun

Highs will hover in the low 90s for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Smoke is in the forecast today through Saturday night. Highs today will reach 92, with lows dipping to 65.

Saturday’s highs will hit 94, and Sunday’s will climb to 91. Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.

Expect sun Sunday through Thursday.

Monday’s high will top out at 91, and Tuesday’s will reach 92, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will make it to 95.