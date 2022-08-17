Grass Valley weather: Small chance of thunderstorms today
There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today, the National Weather Service said.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms could occur after noon. The chance of rain is 20% today and tonight. Highs will reach 97, with lows landing around 70.
Thursday’s high will get to 95. Lows will drop to 69 tonight.
Highs will get to 97 on Friday, 95 on Saturday, and 90 on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday night, with Sunday’s low dipping to 63.
Expect highs of 89 on Monday, and 90 on Tuesday.
Grass Valley weather: Small chance of thunderstorms today
There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.