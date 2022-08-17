Grass Valley weather: Small chance of thunderstorms today

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms could occur after noon. The chance of rain is 20% today and tonight. Highs will reach 97, with lows landing around 70.

Thursday’s high will get to 95. Lows will drop to 69 tonight.

Highs will get to 97 on Friday, 95 on Saturday, and 90 on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday night, with Sunday’s low dipping to 63.

Expect highs of 89 on Monday, and 90 on Tuesday.