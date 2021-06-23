Grass Valley weather: Small chance of rain on Thursday

A slight chance of rain will enter Grass Valley’s forecast before temperatures jump back into the high 90s, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 84. Lows will drop to 57 tonight.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday. Under a tenth of an inch of rain could fall.

Rain chances will remain at 20% into Thursday night, when lows will dip to 59.

Highs will continue their climb on Friday, when they’ll reach 87. Lows will settle at 63 that night.





Saturday’s highs will hit 96, and Sunday’s will climb to 99. Monday and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 98.