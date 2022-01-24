Grass Valley weather: Small chance of rain on Sunday

A hint of rain is in the forecast this coming Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be either sunny or mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 61. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 65, Wednesday’s will hit 63, and Thursday’s will reach 60. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s all three nights.

Friday’s high will make it to 60, and Saturday’s will top out at 59. Lows will land at 39 both nights.

There’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will reach 59.