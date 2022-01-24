Grass Valley weather: Small chance of rain on Sunday
A hint of rain is in the forecast this coming Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be either sunny or mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 61. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will climb to 65, Wednesday’s will hit 63, and Thursday’s will reach 60. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s all three nights.
Friday’s high will make it to 60, and Saturday’s will top out at 59. Lows will land at 39 both nights.
There’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will reach 59.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Small chance of rain on Sunday
A hint of rain is in the forecast this coming Sunday, the National Weather Service said.