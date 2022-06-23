Grass Valley weather: Slightly cooler next week
Temperatures will take a slight dip starting midweek, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today will start cloudy and gradually clear. Highs will reach 89. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon and night. Lows will drop to 63.
Highs will climb to 92 on Friday, 93 on Saturday, and 94 on Sunday. Lows will settle around 64 all three nights.
Expect highs of 93 on Monday, 89 on Tuesday, and 85 on Wednesday.
