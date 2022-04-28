Grass Valley weather: Slight rain chances Saturday, Monday

There are slight chances for rain Saturday and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 58. Winds will be 9 to 13 mph today, and 5 to 8 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 40.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs at 67. Lows will dip to 46.

Saturday (high of 69) and Sunday (high of 70) will be sunny. There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday night. Lows will land around 46 both nights.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday. Highs will get to 64, and lows will settle at 44.

Highs will get to 74 on Tuesday, and 76 on Wednesday.