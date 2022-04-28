Grass Valley weather: Slight rain chances Saturday, Monday
There are slight chances for rain Saturday and Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 58. Winds will be 9 to 13 mph today, and 5 to 8 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 40.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs at 67. Lows will dip to 46.
Saturday (high of 69) and Sunday (high of 70) will be sunny. There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday night. Lows will land around 46 both nights.
There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday. Highs will get to 64, and lows will settle at 44.
Highs will get to 74 on Tuesday, and 76 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Slight rain chances Saturday, Monday
There are slight chances for rain Saturday and Monday, the National Weather Service said.