Grass Valley weather: Slight dip in temp expected Thursday

Temperatures will take a slight dip Thursday before entering the 60s and growing warmer into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 59. Lows will dip to 37 tonight.

Highs will hit 53 on Thursday. It’ll be mostly sunny, with 5 to 10 mph winds in the afternoon. Lows will land at 37 that night.

Look for sunny skies and highs around 63 on Friday. Lows will drop to 39 at night.

Highs will climb to 66 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday. It’ll be sunny both days.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs hitting 65 and 67, respectively.