Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of thunderstorms today

The work week will start out cooler than normal, with thunderstorms a possibility today and higher temperatures just around the corner.

There’s a 20% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. today. It’ll then become sunny. Highs will reach 82, with lows dipping to 66 tonight.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 90. Lows will settle around 68.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Highs will reach 92 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday and 90 on Friday. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s all three nights.

Expect highs of 89 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday.