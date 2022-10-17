Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of showers Saturday

Nevada County will see a high temperature in the low 70s today, but temperatures increase to the mid-80s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may drop again after Wednesday’s peak, the service said.

Sunny and partly sunny days can be expected this week, along with partly cloudy nights, the weather service said. There is a “slight chance” of showers Saturday, according to the weather service.

Today’s high should be near 73. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight’s low should be around 54. Light and variable wind becomes northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday should see a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night should see a low around 55. Light and variable wind becomes east of 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Temperatures climb Wednesday with a high near 84. East northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday is expected to see a high near 81. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 54.

Friday could see a high near 78 and a low around 52.

Saturday could see a slight chance of showers. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 68. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday will return to being sunny, with a high near 67.