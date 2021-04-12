Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain Wednesday

A chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday will drop temperatures, though they’ll quickly warm back up for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 73. Winds will be between 6 to 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 64, and winds between 9 to 13 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 42 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will reach 62 and skies will be sunny. Lows will settle around 41.

Highs will climb to 66 on Thursday, and lows will land at 42 that night.

Expect sun Friday through Sunday. Friday’s highs will hit 71, Saturday’s will reach 76 and Sunday’s will top out at 79.