Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms today, Wednesday

Grass Valley’s temperatures will climb once the chance of rain moves past the area midweek, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. It’ll be sunny with highs around 63. Rain chances will stay at 20% tonight, when lows will dip to 42. Under a tenth of an inch of precipitation is forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Wednesday, though rain chances will remain at 20%. Highs will linger around 62, while lows drop to 42 that night.

The next several days will be sunny with climbing temperatures.

Thursday’s highs will reach 65, Friday’s will hit 71, with Saturday seeing highs of 76 and Sunday’s topping out at 80. Monday’s high is also forecast to reach 80.