Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms today, Wednesday
Grass Valley’s temperatures will climb once the chance of rain moves past the area midweek, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. It’ll be sunny with highs around 63. Rain chances will stay at 20% tonight, when lows will dip to 42. Under a tenth of an inch of precipitation is forecast.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Wednesday, though rain chances will remain at 20%. Highs will linger around 62, while lows drop to 42 that night.
The next several days will be sunny with climbing temperatures.
Thursday’s highs will reach 65, Friday’s will hit 71, with Saturday seeing highs of 76 and Sunday’s topping out at 80. Monday’s high is also forecast to reach 80.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms today, Wednesday
Grass Valley’s temperatures will climb once the chance of rain moves past the area midweek, the National Weather Service said.