Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain this weekend
Forecasters say there’s a small chance of rain this weekend.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through Memorial Day.
Today’s high will get to 89. Lows will drop to 63 tonight. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph day and night.
Expect increasing clouds on Thursday. Highs will reach 80. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph that afternoon, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will land around 55, and winds will be 7 to 10 mph.
Friday’s high will reach 78, with lows dipping to 53.
There’s a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Saturday, with a slight chance of showers through Sunday night.
Highs will get to 72 on Saturday, 70 on Sunday, and 73 on Memorial Day. Tuesday’s high will make it to 78.
