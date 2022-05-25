Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain this weekend

Forecasters say there’s a small chance of rain this weekend.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through Memorial Day.

Today’s high will get to 89. Lows will drop to 63 tonight. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph day and night.

Expect increasing clouds on Thursday. Highs will reach 80. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph that afternoon, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will land around 55, and winds will be 7 to 10 mph.

Friday’s high will reach 78, with lows dipping to 53.

There’s a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Saturday, with a slight chance of showers through Sunday night.

Highs will get to 72 on Saturday, 70 on Sunday, and 73 on Memorial Day. Tuesday’s high will make it to 78.