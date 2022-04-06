Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain, snow showers early next week

Grass Valley will see a slight chance of rain — and snow showers — early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend.

Today’s high will reach 83. Lows will drop to 52 tonight.

Thursday’s high will hit 86, and Friday’s will make it to 82. Lows will settle in the lower 50s both nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 72, and Sunday’s will get to 65. Lows will hover around 40 both nights.

There’s a slight chance of showers Monday, and a slight chance of rain and snow showers that night. Highs will reach 59, with lows landing at 36.

Tuesday’s high will hit 60.