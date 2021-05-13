Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain on Saturday

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Grass Valley on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 82 today, with lows dipping to 55 tonight.

More sunny skies with highs around 81 are forecast for Friday. Lows will dip to 51 that night, with 7 to 11 mph winds that evening.

The rain chances will appear after 11 a.m. Saturday. It’ll be mostly sunny, with highs around 71. Rain chances dip to 20% Saturday night, when lows will land at 51.

The sun will return for Sunday, when highs will reach 75 and lows will bottom out around 52.

Monday’s highs will reach 75, Tuesday’s will hit 73 and Wednesday’s will climb to 74. It’ll be sunny all three days.