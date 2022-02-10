Grass Valley weather: Slight chance of rain on Monday

Forecasters now anticipate a slight chance of rain on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through Sunday.

Today’s highs will reach 77. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph this afternoon, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.

Friday’s high will hit 76, Saturday’s will climb to 75, and Sunday’s will make it to 74. Lows will settle in the mid-40s all three nights.

There’s a slight chance of showers between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 62, and lows will land at 36.





Tuesday’s high will hit 57, and Wednesday’s will get to 62.