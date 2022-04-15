Grass Valley weather: Skies clear today, more rain Saturday
Today and early next week will bring a brief respite from the rain, though it’s expected to return, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers before noon today, with skies clearing afterward. Highs will reach 57. Lows will drop to 42 tonight, when showers are likely. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain could fall.
Another half- to three quarters of an inch is forecast for Saturday. Winds will be 13 to 16 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 52. Lows will land around 39 that night.
Easter Sunday should be sunny, with highs around 63. Lows will settle at 40 that night.
Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 61. Lows will drop to 43.
There’s a chance of showers Tuesday, with highs around 55. Lows will dip to 39.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60. There’s a chance of showers Thursday, with highs at 59.
