Today, Grass Valley can expect "increasing clouds," according to the National Weather Service. South wind of 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can also be expected. The high should be near 55.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers. Southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes east after midnight. The low should be around 31.
Patchy fog should be around Saturday before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should become mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph can be expected.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind of 7 to 10 mph can be expected.
Sunday should be sunny then clear, with a high near 63 and low around 36. North wind of around 10 mph can be expected.