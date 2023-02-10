WeatherStory-GVU-122822-2.jpg

FILE — Rain drops gather on the side of a window in Grass Valley.

 Elias Funez

Today, Grass Valley can expect "increasing clouds," according to the National Weather Service. South wind of 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can also be expected. The high should be near 55.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers. Southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes east after midnight. The low should be around 31.