Grass Valley could see more showers and thunderstorms to start the work week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today could see a 30% chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise, today should be partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight could see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. There is another slight chance between 9 p.m. and midnight. The night should partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind of around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday sees another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 56. Southwest wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday should also be sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 80 and low around 57.
Friday should be sunny again, then mostly clear, with a high near 82 and low around 59.