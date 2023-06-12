PhotoPage-GVU-032323-3.JPG

House on the hill in Rough And Ready with thunder clouds behind it around sunset on March 16.

 Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grass Valley could see more showers and thunderstorms to start the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today could see a 30% chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise, today should be partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.