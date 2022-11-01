Grass Valley weather: Showers start today, widespread frost expected rest of the week

Mother Nature was kind enough to keep Halloween dry for trick-or-treating this year, but Nevada County can expect a wet and cold week starting today, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an 100% chance of rain today, according to the weather service , with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Between three quarters and one inch of precipitation is predicted, the weather service said.

Today’s high should be near 50. A south, southeast wind of 15 to 21 mph is also expected, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight has a 70% chance of rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm before midnight, according to the weather service. Between a tenth and quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible.

Tonight’s low should be around 35. South southeast wind of 8 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph are possible.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers on Wednesday, though the expectation is less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation, the weather service said. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 45. South southeast wind around 5 mph to 7 mph becomes light and variable in the afternoon.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday night before 11 p.m. Then, widespread frost is expected, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be partly cloudy with a low around 29.

The widespread frost persists Thursday, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 50. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 33.

Friday should be sunny during the day and partly at cloudy night. The high should be near 56 and low should be around 38.

Lake Tahoe

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area Monday. One to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said, with 3 to 9 inches expected above 7,000 feet.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 3,500 to 4,000 feet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are also expected, with 80 to 100 mph gusts expected along the Sierra crest, the weather service said.

The advisory is in effect from noon today to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Snow levels will crash (today) with snow expected for all elevations,” the weather service wrote in the advisory. “There will be an initial band of heavy snow pushing through (this) afternoon into the evening. This will be followed by periods of snow showers (tonight) through Wednesday.”

The greater Lake Tahoe area includes the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village, according to the weather service.