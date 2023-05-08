Rainbow during a moment of sunshine Mar. 28(2)

Afternoon sun shining on March 28 with rain to the east.

 Submitted by Kate Brennan

A 40% chance of showers is possible today for Grass Valley before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. After 2 p.m. there is another chance of showers.

Otherwise, today should be partly sunny with a high near 55. South wind of 8 to 11 mph can be expected.