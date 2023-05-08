A 40% chance of showers is possible today for Grass Valley before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. After 2 p.m. there is another chance of showers.
Otherwise, today should be partly sunny with a high near 55. South wind of 8 to 11 mph can be expected.
Tonight, south southwest wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable. The low should be around 39.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes calm in the evening.
Wednesday should be sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 64 and low around 42. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday should be sunny and clear, with a high near 70 and low around 49.
Friday should be sunny and clear again, with a high near 80 and low around 57.