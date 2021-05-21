Grass Valley weather: Showers possible today, Saturday

Rain chances will be gone by Sunday, and the cooler weather is expected to continue, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after noon today, though under a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected. Highs will reach 64.

Rain chances continue into tonight and Saturday, remaining at 20%. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.

Saturday ( high of 67) and Sunday ( high of 71) will be sunny. Lows will land around 47 to 50 both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 78, Tuesday’s will climb to 74, Wednesday’s will reach 76 and Thursday’s will top out at 74. Sun is expected all four days.