Grass Valley weather: Showers possible this weekend
Highs will briefly make it into the 80s this week before dipping into the 60s this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be partly sunny to sunny through Friday. There’s a chance of rain this weekend.
Today’s high will hit 79. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph this afternoon. Lows will dip to 54.
Wednesday’s high will make it to 83, with lows dropping to 58 that night.
Thursday’s high will reach 81, and Friday’s will get to 76. Lows will be in the mid-50s both nights.
There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday and again that night. Highs will climb to 69. Lows will land around 54.
More showers could fall Sunday, when highs will hit 69.
Monday’s highs will reach 76.
