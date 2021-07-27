Grass Valley weather: Showers possible, then sun
The chance of scattered showers today will soon give way to sunny skies and higher temperatures, the National Weather Service said.
Showers are possible before 11 a.m. today, followed by a chance of sprinkles afterward. Highs will reach 88, with lows dropping to 66 tonight.
Wednesday through Friday will be sunny, with partly to mostly sunny skies for the weekend.
Wednesday’s high will reach 95, while Thursday and Friday’s will hit 96. Lows will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 91. Sunday and Monday’s high will top out at 89.
