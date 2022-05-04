Grass Valley weather: Good time for ice cream now, showers possible Friday

Youngsters Henry Moran (from left), Lyla Kikendall, and Fiona Moran, took some time out of their day Tuesday afternoon to enjoy a scoop of double chocolate ice cream from Lazy Dog along Mill Street. High temperatures in downtown Grass Valley topped out at 73 degrees by 4 p.m. Tuesday with more sunshine expected today with a high of 80 degrees. Thursday’s high temps will take a dip with a forecasted high of 70 degrees as a potential wet weather system moves into the area by Friday.



A slight chance of showers will roll into Grass Valley on Friday and early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 77. Lows will drop to 53 tonight.

Expect partly sunny skies Thursday, when highs will reach 71. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 50 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Friday afternoon and that night. Highs will climb to 67. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 46.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 39.

There will be a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday.

Highs will get to 56 on Sunday, 58 on Monday, and 62 on Tuesday.