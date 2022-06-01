Grass Valley weather: Showers now likely this weekend
Forecasters now say showers are likely this weekend.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 83. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.
Thursday will start out being mostly cloudy, then grow sunny. Highs will rise to 82. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph that afternoon, and 9 to 11 mph late that night. Lows will land at 56.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 77. Lows will settle around 55.
There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday. Highs will get to 67, and lows will dip to 53.
More showers are likely Sunday morning and again that night. Highs will reach 66, with lows bottoming out around 54.
Highs will get to 75 on Monday, and 81 on Tuesday.
