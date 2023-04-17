Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com |

Raindrops gather on leaves and flowers alongside the banks of the Bear River in this 2017 file photo.

 The Union file photo

There is a 70% chance of showers after midnight tonight for Grass Valley, according to the National Weather Service. 

Showers are likely between midnight and 4 a.m. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of new precipitation is possible.