There is a 70% chance of showers after midnight tonight for Grass Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely between midnight and 4 a.m. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of new precipitation is possible.
South southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can also be expected tonight.
Otherwise, today should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 and low around 34
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind of 6 to 9 mph can be expected.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes southeast after midnight.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 53. East southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 33.
Thursday should be mostly sunny then partly cloudy, with a high near 60 and low around 40.
Friday should be mostly sunny then partly cloudy as well. The high should be near 69 and low around 44.
Live scanner feed here: