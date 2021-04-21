Grass Valley weather: Showers expected Sunday

Temperatures are forecast to plummet this weekend, when rain will once again enter the picture, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.

Highs will climb to 72 on Thursday, with lows dipping to 45 that night.

Look for highs of 71 on Friday, and lows around 46.

Temperatures will drop sharply on Saturday, when highs will reach only 60. Rain chances enter the forecast that night, when lows settle at 42.

Showers are expected Sunday. Highs will reach 49, and lows will bottom out around 40.

There’s a chance of showers Monday (high of 55) and Tuesday (high of 61).