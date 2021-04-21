Grass Valley weather: Showers expected Sunday
Temperatures are forecast to plummet this weekend, when rain will once again enter the picture, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 45 tonight.
Highs will climb to 72 on Thursday, with lows dipping to 45 that night.
Look for highs of 71 on Friday, and lows around 46.
Temperatures will drop sharply on Saturday, when highs will reach only 60. Rain chances enter the forecast that night, when lows settle at 42.
Showers are expected Sunday. Highs will reach 49, and lows will bottom out around 40.
There’s a chance of showers Monday (high of 55) and Tuesday (high of 61).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Showers expected Sunday
Temperatures are forecast to plummet this weekend, when rain will once again enter the picture, the National Weather Service said.