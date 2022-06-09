Grass Valley weather: Short break from heat early next week

Beautiful Gray Fox taking a break in our backyard near Wolf Creek Wednesday morning.

Submitted by Brion Coyne

A brief respite from the heat early next week won’t last long, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 88. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon and night. Lows will land around 64.

Friday’s high will top out at 93, with lows dropping to 65. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that day.

Saturday’s high will reach 91, and Sunday’s will only get to 74. There’s a 30% chance of showers Sunday afternoon.

Highs will get to 75 on Monday, 83 on Tuesday, and 89 on Wednesday.