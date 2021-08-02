Grass Valley weather: Seasonal temps this week
Grass Valley is set for sunny skies and seasonal highs for this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 90. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will reach 95, with lows dropping to 65.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 91, Thursday’s will climb to 88, and Friday’s will make it to 92. Lows will settle in the upper 50s to lower 60s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will hit 90, and Sunday’s will top out at 89.
