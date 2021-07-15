Grass Valley weather: Seasonal temps are back

Grass Valley temperatures are expected to return to the mid-90s by next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will be 86, with lows dropping to 58 tonight.

Friday’s high will be 87. Lows will dip to 60.

Expect highs of 90 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s both nights.

Monday’s high will hit 92, Tuesday’s will reach 93, and Wednesday’s will make it to 92.





Skies will be sunny through Wednesday, except for Monday, which will bring mostly sunny skies.