Grass Valley weather: Roller coaster temps just ahead

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, with highs hitting the mid-80s before falling to the 50s by Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Expect patchy fog before 7 a.m. today. Skies will be sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny this week.

Wednesday’s high will hit 82, and Thursday’s will reach 86. Lows will land in the 50s both nights.

Friday’s high will make it to 85, while Saturday’s will only get to 74, and Sunday’s will reach 64. Monday’s high will be around 56.