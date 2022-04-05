Grass Valley weather: Roller coaster temps just ahead
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, with highs hitting the mid-80s before falling to the 50s by Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Expect patchy fog before 7 a.m. today. Skies will be sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.
Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny this week.
Wednesday’s high will hit 82, and Thursday’s will reach 86. Lows will land in the 50s both nights.
Friday’s high will make it to 85, while Saturday’s will only get to 74, and Sunday’s will reach 64. Monday’s high will be around 56.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
From art to action: Sale of original art will help Hospitality House
Artist Adam Shaw is drawing attention by donating his talent to further the efforts of Hospitality House.