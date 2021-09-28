Grass Valley weather: Red Flag Warning today

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

The day will start with partly sunny skies, then become sunny. Highs will reach 72. Winds will be 5 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 47 tonight. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph after midnight.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 77. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 53, with 6 to 10 mph winds after midnight.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will hit 82. Lows will land in the mid-50s both nights.





Saturday’s high will climb to 83, Sunday’s will reach 82, and Monday’s will make it to 81.