Grass Valley weather: Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect today through Tuesday, as temperatures begin sliding downward, the National Weather Service said.
Skies are forecast to be sunny through the weekend.
Today’s high will hit 93. Lows will drop to 63 tonight. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph today, and 8 to 11 mph tonight.
Tuesday’s high will reach 86, with lows dipping to 57. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph during the day, and 7 to 9 mph that night.
Highs will climb to 80 on Wednesday. Lows will settle at 54 that night. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph that day.
Thursday’s high will make it to 79, and Friday’s will reach 82. Lows will land in the mid-50s both nights.
Saturday’s high will hit 83, and Sunday’s will top out at 85.
