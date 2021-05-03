Grass Valley weather: Red Flag Warning through Tuesday
Gusty winds and low humidity have led to a Red Flag Warning for Grass Valley through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 79. Winds will reach between 9 to 13 mph, with gusts hitting 18 mph. Lows will drop to 52 tonight, when winds will be around 8 to 14 mph, and gusts reaching 21 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 80. Winds will hover between 7 to 10 mph. Lows will dip to 53 that night, and winds will be around 5 to 7 mph.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 83, though Thursday’s will reach only 71 and Friday’s will hit 68.
Saturday’s highs will top out at 73, and Sunday’s will reach 72.
