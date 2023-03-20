Grass Valley residents should expect a rainy week this week, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of snow return to the forecast Friday, the weather service said.
Today, there is a 20% chance of showers before noon, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. The day should be cloudy through the mid-morning, then it should gradually clear. South wind of around 10 mph can be expected. The high should be near 50.
Tonight, there is a 30% chance of showers after midnight. South wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east after midnight. The low should be around 35.
Tuesday could see between a quarter and a half of an inch of rain. East wind of 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 49.
Tuesday night should see more showers, mainly before midnight. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Southeast wind of 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 35.
More showers are expected Wednesday. Southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. The high should be near 46.
Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers before midnight. The low should be around 37.
Thursday could see a 40% chance of showers, though the day should be partly sunny with a high near 48.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 35.
Friday could see a slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 p.m. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday night could see another chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. The night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.