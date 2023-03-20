GVWeather-GVU-032123

In between February rain showers.

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Grass Valley residents should expect a rainy week this week, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of snow return to the forecast Friday, the weather service said.

Today, there is a 20% chance of showers before noon, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. The day should be cloudy through the mid-morning, then it should gradually clear. South wind of around 10 mph can be expected. The high should be near 50.